Edo Police Arrest Suspect In Connection With Lagos Uber Driver’s Killing

The Edo State Police Command has apprehended one John Ochekwu Abraham for his alleged involvement in the killing of Usman Umaru, an Uber driver in Lagos.

According to DAILY POST, SP Moses Joel Yamu, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, stated this on Sunday in a statement made accessible to reporters in Benin City.

According to Yamu, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect and another individual at large, simply described as Ahua or Soldier (actual name unknown), snatched the deceased’s vehicle at gunpoint in Lagos on October 11, 2024, killing him.

He said the culprit was apprehended by Safer Highway and Okpella Division agents in Etsako East Local Government Area.

He further stated that the suspect was captured after a stop-and-search operation by the operatives.

According to the command’s spokesperson, the items discovered from the suspect’s vehicle include one magazine loaded with 18 AK-47 ammo and one AK-47 rifle concealed within the engine compartment.

According to the statement: “The Edo State Police Command is pleased to inform the public of a successful joint operation by the operatives of Safer Highway and Okpella Division, which resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle and a firearm, as well as the arrest of a suspect.

“During a routine stop and search operation, a silver-coloured Toyota Camry with registration number BDG 17 JK, was intercepted with two occupants.

“Upon searching the vehicle, one magazine loaded with 18 AK-47 ammunition and one AK-47 rifle were found concealed inside the vehicle’s engine compartment.

“Unfortunately, the driver, later identified as Ahua or Soldier, real name unknown, escaped from arrest while the search was going on, leaving one of his gang members, John Ochekwu Abraham, in the vehicle.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects snatched the said vehicle at gunpoint in Lagos on October 11, 2024, resulting in the death of the Uber driver, Usman Umaru.”

He stated an investigation is underway to apprehend the fleeing suspect.