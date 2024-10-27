Edo Police Begin Investigation As Suspected Kidnappers Kill Drummer

The Edo State Police Command has commenced full investigation into the killing of a drummer, identified as HC Ikhamateh Akhumhele in Osholo community area of the State.

It was gathered that Mr. Ikhamateh was killed by gunmen, suspected to be Kidnappers on Saturday, 26 October, 2024 between 6 and 7 pm, along Iviukwe road in the community.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident on Sunday, the Command’s Spokesman, Moses Yamu, who spoke to newsmen in Benin City, said that security agents are currently meeting leaders of the community to get detail surrounding the death of the drummer.

He said: “We are meeting with community leaders on this unfortunate incident while tactical teams have been deployed to comb the crime scene and its surroundings for possible arrest of the suspects.

“The DPOs sharing boundaries with that area have also been alerted on the matter to be on the look out for these suspects.

“The Command will appreciate any information from members of the public that could help the police in fishing out the perpetrators.”