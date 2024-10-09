EFCC Arrests 28 In Edo, Akwa-Ibom For Alleged Internet Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has detained 28 suspected internet fraudsters, commonly known as ‘Yahoo guys’ in Edo and Akwa-Ibom states.

The suspects were apprehended on Monday following a separate sting operation at their hideouts in response to an intelligence report on their alleged fraudulent activities.

In Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, in the Nwaniba neighbourhood, 13 of the suspects were taken into custody, and 15 were apprehended in Benin City, the capital of Edo State.

Advertisement

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, items confiscated from the suspects in Akwa-Ibom include four automobiles and six laptop computers, among others.

READ MORE: Dr SID Abandons Music, Relocates To U.S After Finding Job

He said, “Items recovered from them include, Lexus 350 saloon car with registration number BGK 698 SU Abia, Lexus 350 saloon car with registration number ABC 573 BC, Toyota Camry V6 car with registration number, UYY 888 HR Akwa Ibom, Toyota Corolla car with registration number, KTM 613 AA Akwa Ibom, six laptop computers and 20 smartphones.”

In Edo operations, he stated, “Items recovered from them include four exotic cars, laptops and phones. The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed.”