EFCC Arrests Four Suspected Bnk Hackers In Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested four people for unlawful access to bank computer systems in Abuja.

The perpetrators were also charged of defrauding depositors.

The arrested persons include the syndicate’s boss, Chima Nwigwe, Effiong Emmanuel, Mohammed Mahmud—the Managing Director of Downstone Ultimate Limited—and Damian Ali.

The EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Oyewale said the suspects were arrested during a sting operation in Abuja.

He said, “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested Chima Anthony Nwigwe, the suspected leader of banks’ hacking syndicate alongside three others: Effiong Victor Emmanuel, Mohammed Bello Mahmud, managing director, Downstone Ultimate Limited and Daminan Ali for alleged conspiracy, unauthorised access to banks’ computer systems and fraudulent withdrawal of depositors’ funds.

“They were arrested in a sting operation in Abuja following actionable intelligence about their suspected involvement in hacking, compromising databases of commercial banks, thereby causing fraudulent transfers and withdrawals through different digital platforms.”

He indicated that the suspects would be taken to court once the investigations were completed.