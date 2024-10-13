EFCC Declares Oil Mogul Bolaji Akinduro Wanted For Alleged Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has named Bolaji Akinduro, executive chair of Total Grace Oil and Gas Investment Limited, a wanted person for alleged fraud.

The EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday.

According to Oyewale, Akinduro obtained money under false pretences and engaged in “stealing by conversion”.

“The public is hereby notified that Bolaji Henry Akinduro is wanted by the EFCC in an alleged case of obtaining money under false pretense, and stealing by conversion,“ the notice reads.

”Akinduro is the executive chairman of Total Grace Oil and Gas Investment Limited.

“He is 51, is an indigene of Ondo State, and his last known address is: 272, Patience Coker Street, Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the commission in its Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices or through 08093322644; its e-mail address:[email protected] or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.”

