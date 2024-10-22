EFCC: Govs Trying To Destroy Democracy, Not Ready To Support Tinubu’s Efforts

Controversial legal practitioner, Daniel Bwala, has claimed that State Governments are planning to destroy democracy in Nigeria.

Bwala’s statement is coming, amid legal battle between Governors and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that no fewer than sixteen state governments had filed a suit at the Supreme Court to challenge the legality of the establishment of the anti-graft agency.

Reacting to the development, Bwala, during an interview on Tuesday’s edition of Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, described Governors’ move as an attempt to frustrate democracy in the country.

He added that State governments have not done enough to develop Nigeria, saying that they only push their responsibilities on Federal Government.

Bwala said: “The governors in Nigeria, they are making concerted efforts to destroy this democracy.

“I have said when President Tinubu started, when these allocations started moving, when nobody was looking at the responsibility of the federating unit in administering governors, when all pressures were pushed and directed at President Tinubu.

“I said that we have taken our minds and attention from the fact that this allocation we are talking about, the majority of this allocation, goes to the state.

“The development is at the state level and local level and nobody cares to look at governors and probe them on their affairs.

Speaking further, Bwala berated State Governors for plotting to scrap EFCC, saying that they are responsible for May corruptions in Nigeria.

He said: “We are really shocked by what is happening.

“Nigerians should see through this shenanigan and oppose it because I don’t see how this country can survive without the EFCC with the kind of corruption problem that we have. Nigeria cannot do without the EFCC.”