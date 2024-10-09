EFCC Nabs 13 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Akwa Ibom, Recover Valuable Items

No fewer than 13 suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Wednesday by the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale.

Oyewale noted that the suspects were apprehended on Monday, October 7, in the Nwaniba area of Uyo following credible intelligence regarding their fraudulent internet activities.

He added that several items were recovered from the accused individuals, including two Lexus 350 saloon cars, one Toyota Camry, and one Toyota Corolla.

The statement reads: “Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have apprehended 13 suspected internet fraudsters in the Nwaniba area of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“They were arrested on Monday, October 7, 2024, in a sting operation following credible intelligence on their fraudulent internet activities.

“Items recovered from them include a Lexus 350 saloon car with registration number BGK 698 SU (Abia), a Lexus 350 saloon car with registration number ABC 573 BC, a Toyota Camry V6 car with registration number UYY 888 HR (Akwa Ibom), a Toyota Corolla car with registration number KTM 613 AA (Akwa Ibom), six laptop computers, and 20 smartphones.”