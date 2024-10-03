EFCC Nabs 33 Cybercrime Suspects, Recovers Fake Dollars In Rivers

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has detained 33 suspected internet fraudsters, often known as Yahoo guys, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The accused were apprehended at their hideouts during a sting operation in the state capital.

Fake Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI stamps, Customs stamps, and counterfeit US dollars were among the items found on the suspects, according to a statement released on Wednesday by the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale.

He said, “Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, have arrested 33 suspected internet fraudsters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“They were arrested in their hideouts around Iwofe and Ogboro axes of Port Harcourt in a sting operation, based on credible intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet fraud.

“Items recovered from the suspects include various mobile phone devices, laptops, boxes of fake United States Dollar, fake Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI stamps, Customs stamps, airport clearance stamps, DHL and FedEx stamps and two cars.

“The suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.”