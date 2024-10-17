EFCC Nabs 36 Suspected Yahoo Boys, Recovers Luxury Cars, Laptops In Anambra

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested 36 suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Onitsha, Anambra State.

This was contained in a statement released by the anti-graft agency, vial its X page on Thursday.

EFCC revealed that the suspects, allegedly impersonated some foreign nationals on social media platforms to defraud unsuspecting victims.

The agency added that the accused individuals were arrested on October 11, 2024, following actionable intelligence linking them with suspected online criminal activities.

“Items recovered from them include eight luxury vehicles and sophisticated brands of mobile phones and laptops. The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”