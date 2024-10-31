EFCC Nabs 55 Cybercrime Suspects In Kwara

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) Ilorin Zonal Directorate detained 55 suspected online fraudsters on Wednesday in Offa, the headquarters of the Offa local government area in Kwara State.

Dele Oyewale, the EFCC’s head of media and publicity, stated in Ilorin that the arrests were made at several locations across the town.

Mr Oyewale stated that the suspects were apprehended in a sting operation at their hideout following solid intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet-related crimes.

”Items recovered from the suspects include nine exotic cars, two bikes, laptops, smartphones as well as charms.

”The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations,” he added.

(NAN)