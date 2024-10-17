“EFCC Unconstitutionally Established” – Ex-NBA President, Agbakoba

Olisa Agbakoba, former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has written to the National Assembly claiming the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was unconstitutionally established.

Agbakoba asserts that the EFCC’s powers exceed those of the Senate and House of Representatives, rendering it an unlawful organization.

In letters dated October 14, 2024, addressed to Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, Agbakoba stated, “I strongly believe the EFCC is unconstitutionally established. The powers under which it was established exceed those of the National Assembly.”

Agbakoba commended the Senate Committee on Constitution Review’s leadership, but highlighted the lack of harmony among law enforcement agencies combating corruption.

“They all appear to be working at cross purposes.” He noted the Supreme Court has repeatedly questioned the EFCC’s validity and sanctioned its conduct.

Multiple states are prepared to challenge the EFCC’s constitutionality, which Agbakoba believes will clarify its validity.

He requested a public hearing to address constitutional issues, allowing stakeholders to discuss necessary reforms for strengthening Nigeria’s legal frameworks in law enforcement and anti-corruption.

Agbakoba concluded, “I trust that, under your capable leadership, the Senate Constitution Review Committee will give these matters urgent attention in the interest of our nation’s development.”