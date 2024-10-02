Ekiti Man Bags Life Imprisonment For Defiling Neighbor’s Granddaughter

An Ekiti State High Court, sitting in Ado Ekiti, has sentenced a 71 years old man, identified as Sule Adeola, to life imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl.

It was gathered that Mr. Sule was charged to court on June 22, 2023, on a one-count charge bordering on rape.

The 10-year-old victim, living with her grandmother, had said that the defendant, who was her grandmother’s neighbour, violated her between 2021 and 2023, but she did not tell her family initially due to the fear of losing life.

In the judgment on Wednesday, Justice Blessing Ajileye, condemned the act committed by the defendant.

she said: “It is unfortunate and saddening that recorded cases of intimate person’s sexual assault, hit new high every day.

“From the totality of evidence on record, I am more persuaded by the prosecution’s evidence that there was proof of penetration, there is no scintilla of evidence available in the contrary.

“In all, I found that the prosecution proved the most essential ingredient of rape i.e. penetration. The defendant penetrated the vagina of the victim and I so hold.”

“The defendant, Sule Adeola, is found guilty of the offence of rape of a 10 years old girl as charged. He is accordingly sentenced to life imprisonment.”