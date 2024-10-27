El Clasico: Lewandowski Scores Brace As Barcelona Humiliate Real Madrid At The Bernabéu

Robert Lewandowski on Saturday, scored a brace in three minutes as La Liga leaders, Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid 0-4 in El Clasico, at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to move six points clear of their rivals.

Teenage winger, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, also scored a goal each, but Kylian Mbappe had two goals ruled out for offside on a frustrating first Clasico appearance for Los Blancos.

The European giants were looking to extend their run of unbeaten games to 43 in the league, which would have equaled the record set by Barcelona between April 2017 and May 2018.

But their hopes of doing that were quashed by a devastating second-half display by their opponents.

After a goalless first half, Lewandowski broke the deadlock in the 54th minute with a clinical finish from Marc Casado’s through ball.

The Poland striker then stunned the hosts with a second, heading Alejandro Balde’s cross into the right corner.

Lewandowski had two good chances to complete a hat-trick, hitting the woodwork from the first before firing over from a good position.

Spanish teenage star Lamine Yamal, 17, got Barcelona’s third when he drove into the top corner from an angle, with his goal making him the youngest-ever scorer in El Clasico.

Raphinha then lobbed a fourth late on for his first goal against Real Madrid.