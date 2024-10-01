El-Rufai Denies Corruption Allegations, Vows To Swear With Quran

The former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has dismissed allegations of financial misappropriation by his administration, vowing to swear by the Quran to prove his innocence.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that El-Rufai made this declaration on Tuesday during a Hausa program aired on Freedom Radio, Kaduna.

Recall that the Kaduna State House of Assembly had earlier indicted El-Rufai’s administration for the misappropriation of over N423 billion during his eight-year tenure.

Reacting to the development on Tuesday, the former governor explained that his sojourn into politics was driven by desire to serve the people and not to loot wealth or embezzle public funds.

He said: “I did not join politics to steal money or enrich myself. I was satisfied with what I had before becoming governor.

“I have always prayed for guidance in all I do, and I strive not to betray the trust of the people.

“Whenever the former governors of Kaduna State and other leaders are ready to swear with the Quran that they never misappropriated public funds, I will join them. I have no fear because I know I never took money that belonged to the people.

“I have left everything to God’s judgment. I have prayed and will remain silent on the issue. I have instructed my lawyers to take legal action against those tarnishing my name, but for now, I’m focused on my activities like reading and writing.”