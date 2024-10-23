Embrace Peace, Allow PDP Breathe – Ologbondiyan Tells Atiku, Wike Amid Party’s Crisis

A former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Kola Ologbondiyan, has called for peace within the party.

Ologbondiyan’s call is coming, amid leadership crisis rocking the major opposition party.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that there have been loggerhead between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, before and after the general election, over zoning of power.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Morning Brief, Ologbodiyan urged the two party’s stakeholders to let go their differences and allow peace to reign.

He added that PDP is larger than two individuals and should not be brought down to the views of what Wike or Atiku’s faction is saying.

Ologbondiyan said: “I look forward to the day when the PDP will be allowed to breathe without the issue of former vice president Atiku Abubakar or the current minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

“The PDP is larger than two individuals. It is a party of millions of people, and we cannot permanently reduce it to the level of what one side or the other is saying.

“What of those who don’t have sides and have moved beyond the election and the 2023 convention?

“What of those millions of Nigerians who are looking towards the PDP to come and rescue them from the pains and suffering under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu and APC?”