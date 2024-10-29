Emefiele Ordered Me Not To Keep Records Of Money Collected For Him – Witness Tells Court

A Dispatch rider, Monday Osazuwa, has testified before a Lagos High court, in Ikeja that former governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, told him not to document over $3 million he received on his behalf.

It was gathered that Osazuwa, who is the first prosecution witness in the trial of Emefiele, took the witness box on Monday following an application granted by Justice Rahman Oshodi for his recall.

The witness also told the court how the former CBN governor used him to collect $3 million cash in tranches on different occasions.

Meanwhile, at the resumed hearing of the case on Monday, Osazuwa, who was cross-examined by Emefiele’s counsel, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Olalekan Ojo testified that Emefiele did talk to him directly a few times during which he advised him not to write anything down in respect of any money he received or delivered.

He said: “Not in all cases, I do talk to him directly when he is around. I did not have one direct boss; in my office we have the secretary to the former CBN governor Emefiele. If my boss gives me instructions I can’t refuse.

“I have been carrying some dollars for him. So, the EFCC tagged it money laundering. It was based on the messages my boss sent me.

“He advised me not to write anything down for all the money I was bringing to him,” Osasuwa answered.

“I did not produce any document because my boss told me not to produce any records. I will only obey my boss.

“I did not keep any records because I won’t forget it. My boss asked me not to keep records. Whenever my boss is not around, he will instruct me to give it to the second defendant.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Justice Oshodi, adjourned the case till Wednesday Oct 30th for continuation of Emefiele’s trial.