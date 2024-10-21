Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy National Chairman, Olabode George has urged Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Kudirat Kekere-Ekun to tackle the growing menace of judicial rascality threatening Nigeria’s democracy.

George, on Sunday, expressed his concerns in a congratulatory message to the new CJN, emphasizing that 25 years after Nigeria’s return to democracy, the judiciary’s pronouncements are becoming increasingly “offensive” to Nigerians.

“As the Number One Judicial Officer in the world’s most populous black nation, a bonafide Lagosian and a jurist from a family of legal luminaries, I strongly believe that the judiciary will benefit from your wealth of knowledge,” George said.

He praised the CJN’s potential to restore the judiciary’s reputation, stating, “I am also convinced that with you at the helm of affairs of the third arm of government in Nigeria, the judiciary will now take its rightful position, just like we witnessed from the 1950s to 1980s.”

However, George highlighted the alarming rate of “judicial rascality,” particularly in courts of coordinate jurisdictions.

“Judgements from some judicial officers are becoming embarrassing to patriotic Nigerians and if care is not taken, may derail this democracy,” he warned.

The PDP leader criticized situations where courts issue conflicting orders, creating confusion among Nigerians.

“Obviously, an appellate court can override the decision of a lower court, but I strongly believe that a High Court, federal or state, cannot give a counter order on a case in which it has no jurisdiction against another High Court,” George emphasized.

To address this anomaly, George urged the CJN to convene an emergency National Judicial Council (NJC) meeting, bringing together judges from Federal and State Courts.

“Nigerians no longer respect judgements from some judicial officers, and it’s time to restore the judiciary’s integrity,” he stressed.

George’s call to action echoes growing concerns about Nigeria’s judiciary, highlighting the need for swift reforms to prevent further erosion of trust in the institution.