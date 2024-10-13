Eniola Badmus Hails Seyi Tinubu In Heartfelt Birthday Message

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has joined thousands of people in celebrating the birthday of President Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the actress referred to the president’s son as a visionary leader, Nigeria’s eyes, youth ambassador, and beloved leader.

Advertisement

She further described him as the King of Boys, the oju eko, and the Prince of Villa, and praised him as a tenacious philanthropist, a beacon of hope for Nigeria’s youth, and a champion of the people.

She wished him a happy birthday and prayed that his impact on humanity would continue to inspire future generations.

READ MORE: Tope Alabi Beams With Pride As Daughter Graduates From University

She wrote, “Happy birthday to a visionary leader!

On this special day, we celebrate the birth of a remarkable individual:

The King of Boys, The Youth President, Oju Èko, The Prince of Villa

A steadfast philanthropist, a beacon of hope for Nigeria’s youth, and a champion of the people.

May God bless you with wisdom, strength, and continued success.

May your life be filled with joy, love, and fulfillment.

As you mark another year, may your impact on humanity continue to inspire generations.

Happy birthday, Eyes of Nigeria, Oju Nigeria, Youth Ambassador, and beloved leader!

@seyitinubu”.

See some reactions to her post…

Favour Fresh Cake wrote, “Eye of Nigeria ke? No wonder Nigeria no dey see road

Kick Danote wrote, “Yoruba people with their longer throat

Oluwa Buzz wrote, “Stomach infrastructure

Uce Jike wrote, “This Eniola of a girl na one kind loud big for nothing sawdust-headed person seeking attention with every bit of unfortunate existence. Jeeez!

I Am Holy Spirit wrote, “All this Yoruba people

SEE POST: