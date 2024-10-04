Enough Is Enough, Surrender Or Get Killed – Tinubu Threatens Terrorists

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has issued warning to bandits and criminal elements disturbing the peace of the country to end terrorism and surrender to security agencies or face consequences.

The president who led this out on Thursday in Abuja at the inaugural international lecture organised by the News Agency of Nigeria, said that the days of bandits were numbered, warning them to either drop their arms or be killed.

He said: “Cowards, idiots, bandits, kidnapping for ransom, and violent extremists—bad people. I can assure you, we are here to confront you. Enough is enough. For 15 years we’ve been going through hell in this country.

Advertisement

“These bad people have been doing what they like. They continue to interfere with how we live, interfere with our commerce, education, health system, and transportation. Enough is enough. It has to stop. It will stop!

READ MORE: Reps Reject Tinubu’s National Honor Award To Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas

“It’s a warning to them. Time is running out. If you want to live, stop this. If you want to live your life, end it now. Examples have been made. They’ve seen what’s happening to their own leaders. The non-kinetic approach is still important.

“Windows are open, doors are open. If you’re ready to surrender and stop, do so. Otherwise, you know what’s coming, whoever you are.

“Today, kidnapping is an economic crime. It has replaced armed robbery, bank robbery, and housebreaking. And you see them—stupid, cowardly people—taking others and hiding them, then asking for money. We will find you.

“We defeated armed robbery before in this country. We will also defeat kidnappers. It’s a matter of time. We are just one year, three months, or four months old. Give us time.”