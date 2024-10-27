Jarrod Bowen scored an injury time penalty to condemn Manchester United to a 2-1 defeat in the Premier League and add more pressures on manager Eric Ten Hang.

Casemiro thought he had grabbed a point for the visitors when he headed home with less than 10 minutes left to cancel out Crysencio Summerville’s 74th-minute opener.

But there was drama in the final moments when referee, David Coote was sent to the pitch side, monitor by video assisting ref, to examine a collision between Matthijs de Ligt and Danny Ings.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Rashford Ends Goal Drought As Manchester United Defeat Southampton

Replays appeared to show the United defender clipping the ball with his thigh before catching the West Ham attacker on the lower leg but main referee, after a long review, decided there was enough contact to warrant a penalty.

Despite protests from United’s players over a handball by Ings, Coote pointed to the spot and Bowen calmly converted, slotting past Andre Onana.

United dominated possession and chances in the first half at London Stadium, but the visitors lacked a clinical edge.

The result leaves United 14th in the Premier League with just three wins in their opening nine matches, piling further pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that pressure on Ten Hag will ramp up again, with just one win in eight matches now for his side across all competitions.

Earlier today, Cole Palmer helped Chelsea to beat stubborn Newcastle 2-1 to enter top four place.