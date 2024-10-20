EPL: Liverpool Beat Chelsea To Reclaim Top Spot

Liverpool has moved back to the top of the Premier League table, following a 2-1 victory against Chelsea at Anfield on Sunday.
Mohamed Salah’s 29th-minute penalty broke the deadlock after Levi Colwill fouled Curtis Jones, just some moments after the defender had survived an appeal for injuring the Egyptian.
Jones thought he had won a second penalty on the stroke of half-time following a challenge from Robert Sanchez, but a video assisting ref review made the referee overturned his initial decision to penalise the goalkeeper.
Another VAR intervention went Chelsea’s way as they levelled three minutes into the second half.
Nicolas Jackson was ruled offside when latching onto Moises Caicedo’s through ball to slot home, but that decision was overturned as replays showed Ibrahima Konate played him on.
READ MORE: Defiant Man United Knock Liverpool Out Of FA Cup
But the Blues’ didn’t stay level for long with Jones popping up at the back post to restore Liverpool’s lead
The victory took Liverpool’s one-point lead over Manchester City, while they are four clear of their next opponents Arsenal. Chelsea stay sixth, three points off the top four.
The Blues are now winless in ten matches against Liverpool, including losses in the Carabao Cup final and FA Cup final in 2022 on penalties, along with a Wembley defeat in extra time last season.
The win continues Arne Slot’s sensational start at Anfield, with the Dutchman becoming the first manager in Liverpool’s history to win 10 of his opening 11 games.
On Saturday, Manchester United defeated Brentford as Bournemouth beat 10-man Arsenal 2-0 in a dramatic encounter at Vitality Stadium.