EPL: Liverpool Beat Chelsea To Reclaim Top Spot

Another VAR intervention went Chelsea’s way as they levelled three minutes into the second half.

Nicolas Jackson was ruled offside when latching onto Moises Caicedo’s through ball to slot home, but that decision was overturned as replays showed Ibrahima Konate played him on.

But the Blues’ didn’t stay level for long with Jones popping up at the back post to restore Liverpool’s lead