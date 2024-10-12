Ex-Employee Arrested For Stealing Former Boss’s Car To Fund Father’s Funeral

The Lagos State Police Command’s Rapid Response Squad has apprehended one Joseph Ada, for allegedly stealing his former boss’s vehicle.

Ada claimed he intended to use the sale proceeds to cover his father’s funeral expenses.

This was revealed in a statement published on the RRS Facebook page on Friday.

Advertisement

Before being fired in June, Ada was a driver for his former boss, and the statement claimed that he had duplicated the car’s key.

Ada allegedly stole the vehicle on Wednesday as it was parked in the Lekki area of the state and then drove to Ikeja to sell it.

However, he was caught by RRS operatives acting on actionable intelligence.

The statement read, “Around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, operatives of Rapid Response Squad, who were acting on intelligence arrested one Ada Joseph, 27 in Ikeja, Lagos for trying to sell his former boss’s car.

“Ada stole the former boss’s Toyota Camry, 2015 model from where it was parked in Osapa, London, Lekki, Lagos around 7:00 a.m. By 11:00 a.m. he was in Central Business District, Alausa to sell the vehicle to a willing buyer.

READ MORE: Five Suspects Arrested For Theft, Burglary In Ogun

“The employer had sometime in June 2024 sacked Ada after about a year of working with him. Unknown to the boss, Ada, his driver had hatched a plan and duplicated the car key.”

The statement went on to say that after Ada was arrested, he admitted to stealing the vehicle in order to use the proceeds from its sale to bury his father.

“The suspect confessed to the crime and disclosed that he wanted to use the proceeds of the sale to bury his late father.

“The owner was later alerted, and both the suspect as well as the recovered vehicle have been transferred to the State Command for further investigation,” the statement concluded.

SEE POST: