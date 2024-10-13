Ex-Kaduna Governor’s Son Dies In Road Accident

Faisal Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, the eldest son of former Kaduna State Governor, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has tragically passed away.

He died following a car accident on the Kaduna-Zaria expressway on Saturday evening.

A family source, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed the incident, stating, “The accident happened along the Kaduna-Zaria highway this evening.

“Faisal was rushed to an undisclosed hospital, where he was declared dead. His father was at the hospital, and the body has been taken home for burial arrangements.”

Faisal, a qualified engineer, had an impressive academic background. He began his education at Kaduna International School, followed by Adesoye College in Offa, Kwara State, for his secondary education.

He then pursued his undergraduate and master’s degrees at the University of Greenwich, London, and was enrolled in a PhD program at the same institution.

This tragic incident comes following the passing of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited boss’ 23-year-old daughter, Fatima Kyari, on Friday.