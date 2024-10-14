Ex-Nigerian Goalkeeper Dies At 77 After Prolonged Illness

Former Green Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Fregene, has been confirmed dead after suffering from a long chronic medical condition.

His death was confirmed by ex-international and close friend, Segun Odegbami, on Sunday.

Odegbami said that the 77 years old Nigerian football legend died in the presence of his wife, and two of his children.

Advertisement

He said: “And the Man died. A few minutes ago, Peter ‘Apo’ Fregene, OLY, former goalkeeper for Nigeria’s Green Eagles, who has been on life-support for the past one week, passed on to meet his Creator.

READ MORE: Former Nigeria U-20 Captain, Isaac Promise Is Dead

“He died quietly in the presence of two of his children and his devoted wife, Tina.

“On behalf of all generations of Nigerian footballers, Olympians, sports persons, his family, friends, fans and a few incredible Nigerians that quietly rallied round and, with their support, prayers and the will of the Creator of the Universe, kept him alive until this night, I say a big ‘thank you’.

“Good night ‘Apo’. Rest my friend, rest in peace, finally!”

Born on the 17th of May, 1947, Fregene was popularly known as the ‘Flying Cat’ or ‘Apo’.

He was the first-choice goalkeeper for the Nigeria national football team from 1968 to 1971.

Fregene was then recalled for the 1982 African Cup of Nations finals.

He also represented Nigeria at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico.