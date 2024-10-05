Explosion Rocks Rivers APC Secretariat Hours To LG Election



Tension, on Saturday morning, rocked Rivers State as arsonists reportedly detonated explosives at the State secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The State is preparing to hold its local government elections today, Saturday, October 5.

APC is the main opposition political party in Rivers State.

Advertisement

Few hours before the exercise, as sighted in a video online, the secretariat of the APC located in Port Harcourt was attacked.

The explosion believed to involve dynamite, caused damage to the main gate and the security post of the APC secretariat, as well as to portions of a nearby building.

READ ALSO: Rivers LG Poll: Police Actions Conform With Court Order, Your Allegations Baseless — Egbetokun To Fubara

In a brief message sent to journalists in the state, Chief Tony Okocha, the chairman of the party’s caretaker committee, attributed the attack on the secretariat to supporters of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Okocha wrote: “At the wee hours of Saturday, pro-Fubara civilian soldiers detonated dynamites at our office.

“The second attempt to set it ablaze was foiled as the security at the gate quickly put out the fire.”

The APC had previously declared its intention to abstain from the local government elections scheduled for this Saturday throughout the state.

In a surprising turn of events, the ruling party in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under the leadership of Chukwuemeka Aaron, also announced its decision to refrain from participating in the election.