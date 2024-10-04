Ezekwesili Tasks FG To Track Makers Of Firearms, Says Every Weapon Is Traceable

The former minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has said that the manufacturers of firearms used by criminals in Nigeria are not made by ghost, adding that they can be traced.

Ezekwesili at the African Conference organised by the School of Politics, Policy and Governance, on Thursday, charged Federal government to held makers of the dangerous weapons accountable and bring them to book for supplying terroriss.

She said: “When we talk about violent extremism and terrorism across the continent, one thing that always baffles me is where the weapons are coming from, they are not made magically, every weapon on this planet can be traced.

“So beyond where we say that we have dealt with certain extremists or we’ve taken captive extreme groups, why are we not holding those manufacturing the weapons to account?

“What we are doing is correcting not just the supply side by having a school that raises a new generation of politicians that will govern for the collective good of the society and not for their personal interest.

“We are in fact also focused on the political literacy that is given to the demand side so that they understand their influence to determine the quality of governance.”