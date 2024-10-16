Fake NSCDC Officer Arrested For Alleged Extortion, Fraud In Anambra

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Anambra State Command, has arrested one Emmanuel Oche, for disguising as a civil defence officer in the State.

It was gathered that Mr. Emmanuel was accused for using the uniform to harass, extort and commit fraudulent activities on unsuspecting citizens of the State.

Parading the suspect at the NSCDC command headquarters in Awka, on Wednesday, the State Commandant, Olatunde Maku, cautioned members of the public to be vigilant and exercise discernment when approached by anyone claiming to be a civil defence officer.

Maku said: “Acting on this information, the team swung into action and apprehended the suspect; Emmanuel Oche, male, aged 55 from Agila Town in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State dressed in an NSCDC uniform.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that Oche, the impersonator, used his fake civil defence officer status to intimidate and exploit innocent victims.

“Shockingly, Oche confessed to buying the NSCDC uniform from a second-hand cloth seller in Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, revealing the extent of his deceitful tactics.”