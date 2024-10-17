Falana, Falz Demand Retraction, Apology From Bobrisky Over Alleged N10m Bribery Claim, Gives 12-Hour Ultimatum

Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer, and his son, Folarin, often known as Falz, have issued a 12-hour ultimatum to controversial crossdresser Bobrisky to retract his defamatory claim against them.

It should be noted that Bobrisky, in leaked audio by popular social media critic VeryDarkMan claimed that Falana and Falz approached him to help him secure a presidential pardon for N10 million.

Similarly, in another audio shared by VeryDarkMan, Bobrisky claimed to have paid N5m upfront to a Senior Advocate of Nigeria to secure a Federal Government pardon over charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Falana and Falz responded by denying the allegations, sparking controversy on social media.

However, in a cease-and-desist letter dated October 14, 2024, sent through Falana and Falana’s Chamber, Falana and Falz condemned Bobrisky’s allegations as detrimental to their reputation.

Taiwo E. Olawanle and Olorunfemi Akinyemi signed the cease-and-desist letter, which demanded that Bobrisky withdraw his statements and apologise publicly.

According to the letter: “We are Counsel to Mr. Femi Falana SAN and Mr. Folarin Falana aka Falz (hereinafter referred to as ‘our clients’), on whose behalf we write this letter regarding your slanderous statements against them.

“We have confirmed that you took advantage of your recent imprisonment to extort money from a group of artistes and other members of the public.

“In fact, you have published a list of individuals who believed your fabricated story and contributed millions of naira, supposedly to pay our client to write a letter of pardon and bribe public officers on your behalf.

“Your decision to involve our client in your criminal activities was purely a figment of your imagination. You never instructed our client to write a letter of pardon for you, contrary to your baseless claims.

“It is clear that you made these defamatory statements recklessly, knowing full well that you didn’t call our client to request letter of pardon. Our client NEVER spoken to you regarding any other matter.

“We, therefore, demand an immediate retraction of your defamatory statements, along with a prominently aired or published apology on all platforms where the false statements have been shared.

“If we do not receive your formal retraction and apology within 12 hours of your receipt of this letter, we will proceed to pursue legal remedies, including monetary damages, for your malicious defamatory statements.”