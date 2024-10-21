Falz Pays Tribute To EndSARS Victims On Fourth Anniversary

Nigerian singer and activist Falz has paid tribute to the victims of the EndSARS protests, which occurred four years ago.

The EndSARS movement was a nationwide call to action that sought to abolish the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) due to alleged human rights abuses.

On Sunday, Falz took to Instagram to honor the memory of those who lost their lives during the protests.

He recognized their bravery and sacrifice, acknowledging the lasting impact of their actions on the definition of patriotism in Nigeria.

Falz’s tribute highlighted the significance of the EndSARS movement and its continued relevance in Nigeria’s struggle for justice and reform.

He wrote, ”We will never forget the real heroes. Some of the bravest Nigerians that have ever lived.

We will never forget their ultimate sacrifice

For on this day, four years ago, they redefined patriotism. May their souls rest”

