Fatal Collision On Kaduna-Abuja Expressway Kills 13

A devastating accident on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway Friday claimed 13 lives and left three injured.

Kabir Nadabo, Kaduna Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday.

He claimed the accident occurred at 3 p.m. near Olam Farm, when a Toyota Hiace carrying 11 passengers collided with a Golf Salon with five passengers.

Nadabo stated that three survivors were taken to AP Smart Hospital in Kakuri, while the deceased were transferred to St. Gerrard’s Hospital.

Nadabo advised drivers to follow fundamental safety guidelines and speed limits, particularly during the “ember season.”

“As we enter the ember season fully, motorists are reminded of the need to adhere to basic safety ethics while traveling,” he said.