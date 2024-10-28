Fatal Lagos Crash Kills Ambulance Driver

A fatal accident in the Gbagada area of Lagos State has claimed the life of a yet-to-be identified ambulance driver.

Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Permanent Secretary in charge of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Sunday.

The LASEMA boss said ” Following distress calls via it’s Toll Free Emergency numbers at 0147hrs, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, activated it’s Response Team from Cappa Base, Oshodi.”

“Upon arrival of the Eagle response team at the incident scene by 0202hrs, LRT discovered an accident involving an ambulance vehicle, registration number JBD-405HA and an articulated truck, registration number unknown.”

The articulated vehicle was struck on the side while moving, causing the truck driver to lose control and drift into another lane, according to LASEMA’s preliminary investigations.

“The sudden lane change however, reportedly resulted in a road crash when the approaching ambulance rammed under the truck on top speed, resulting in death of the ambulance driver.”

Unfortunately, the ambulance driver became stuck inside the automobile during the impact and died as a result of the tragedy.

LASEMA coordinated the response activities at the accident scene in coordination with other responders.

The ambulance driver’s lifeless body was extracted from the wrecked ambulance, bagged and handed over to Ambulance Association members for transit to the mortuary.

The ambulance was taken away and turned over to the Pedro Police Station.