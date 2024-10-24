FCT NSCDC Arrests Nine For Vandalizing, Buying National Assets

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested nine individuals in connection with vandalising and purchasing key national infrastructure in Abuja.

The arrest was part of the command’s increased effort to protect public assets and dissuade criminals from damaging key services.

On Wednesday, the suspects were paraded before the NSCDC FCT Command in Abuja.

According to FCT Commandant Olusola Odumosu, four of the suspects were apprehended while vandalising street lights, bridges, and other public property in a variety of sites, including Utako, the Idu Industrial Area, the Mabushi Bridge, and the Public Service Institute on the Kubwa Express Road.

Odumosu noted that the operatives also apprehended five people who had purchased the stolen materials at Jabi’s Pantaker Market.

“I present to you a total number of ten suspects; four of whom are vandals of critical national assets and infrastructures. Also, five suspects who are illicit buyers were also arrested.

“Recovered items from the vandals include armoured cables, streetlights, solar panel cables, reinforcing iron rods, and dismantled telecommunication masts.

“Officers also found nine Base Transceiver Station cabinets and iron grids during a search near the Moshood Abiola Stadium,” he said.

Odumosu emphasised the need of protecting public infrastructure, claiming that vandalism disrupts important services and increases the government’s responsibility of restoring stolen assets.

The commandant further stated that investigations are ongoing to identify those engaged in the illicit procurement and selling of these goods.

“It is important to state that vandalism of public infrastructure is not a victimless crime. The damage to public infrastructure affects every resident of the FCT.

“It disrupts the provision of essential services, endangers lives, and places an additional burden on the government’s efforts and resources to replace the stolen assets.

“The parade of these suspects today and the huge amount of exhibits recovered from them is a testament to the effectiveness of the proactive strategy and intensified patrol by the NSCDC FCT Command, to deter vandals and other criminals, as well as to ensure the apprehension of those responsible for such illegalities in the FCT,” he added.

Odumosu advised FCT residents to remain watchful and report any suspicious activity to authorities, reminding the public of its commitment to maintaining peace and security within the territory.