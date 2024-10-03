FCT Police Apprehend Four Notorious Kidnappers, Recover Dangerous Weapons

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has announced the arrest of four notorious kidnappers who have been terrorizing the FCT.

It was gathered that the suspects, identified as; Yau Sani, a.k.a. Baba, Nuhu, a.k.a. Giwa, Kabiru Mohammed, and Yusuf Hassan were apprehended at their criminal hideouts in Sauka, Abuja.

The culprits confessed to be responsible for series of kidnappings of unsuspecting residents in FCT and its environs, and the killing of 7 victims in the process.

This was contained in a statement released to the public on Wednesday, by the command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh.

The statement reads: “These gang have attacked Dakwa, Dawaki, Aco estate, Dupe Village Zuma rock, Kuchiko village and some villages in Niger and Kaduna.

“They also led Police operatives to another hideout in Gauraka Forest, Suleja, Niger State, where they dug out four (4) AK-47 rifles, thirteen (13) AK-47 magazines, one hundred and sixty-two (162) rounds of 7.6 mm live ammunition.

“The suspects also confessed their intending plans to attack some government institutions and estates within the FCT, which have been proactively prevented by the Command.”