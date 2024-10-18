FCT Police Repel Kidnapping Attempt, Arrest One Suspect, Recover Firearm

The operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have obstructed a kidnapping attempt in the Kubwa area, Abuja.

It was gathered that a gang of kidnappers, who invaded an estate in the area, on Friday, fled into a nearby bush after security agents repelled the attack.

Speaking to PUNCH, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Tunji Disu confirmed that one of the kidnappers was arrested during the gun battle and weapons were recovered from him.

He said that the police’s swift intervention was due to a call made by one of the residents of the estate.

Disu said: “Luckily one of them was arrested, others escaped. And then we recovered from them an AK-47 rifle with 20 live ammunition, and a Beretta pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition in it.

“We are making a frantic effort to arrest others who have escaped. It is important to note that we want to thank those who saw the incident and quickly called the police.

“This bothers on the importance of seeing something and immediately reporting it. We are begging everybody not to just stand by and watch when an incident happens without taking action.

“Notice any action taking place, robbery taking place, call the control room immediately, and the police will help.

“So I want to thank the person that called us to action immediately. I will make a frantic effort to pick others who escaped from the scene of the incident.”