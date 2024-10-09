Female Secondary School Student Stabs Colleague To Death In Ondo

A Senior Secondary School Student of Akoko Anglican Grammar School, identified as Habib Salau has been stabbed to death.

It was gathered that Habib was killed by a female student, known as Sandra after they engaged in a scuffle.

According to an eyewitness who spoke with The Nation, said that the quarrel occurred after school hours, resulting in Sandra allegedly stabbing Habib with a knife obtained from a student of Ajiroke Technical School.

He added that the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Specialist Hospital, mortuary Ikare.

Confirming the horrible incident on Wednesday, the Ondo State Police Command, Abayomi Oladipo, disclosed that the case has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for thorough investigation.

Oladipo said: “We will leave no stone unturned in uncovering the circumstances surrounding Habib’s tragic death.”