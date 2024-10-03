Femi Adebayo’s Movie “Jagun Jagun” Receives Seven Nominations At 2024 AMAA Awards

Renowned actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo is celebrating a major milestone as his 2023 film, “Jagun Jagun,” secured seven prestigious nominations at the 2024 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

Femi took to Instagram on Thursday to share the exciting news, expressing gratitude and praise for the contributors and his team’s hard work.

He wrote, “Hey Guys, we’ve done it again!!! Delighted to announce JAGUN JAGUN clinched seven nominations at the 2024 AMAA AWARDS nominee announcement yesterday.

Nominations include:

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN

ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN

ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP

OUSMANE SEMBENE AWARD FOR BEST FILM IN AN AFRICAN LANGUAGE

ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECT

NATIONAL FILM AND VIDEO CENSORS BOARD (NFVCB) AWARD FOR BEST NIGERIAN FILM

Truly honored to receive these nominations and excited for every contributor in the nominated categories on the production of JAGUN JAGUN!!

Big Thanks to @amaawards_ for the recognition and to my team of talented creatives for making JAGUN JAGUN a timeless masterpiece”.

