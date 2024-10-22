Femi Kuti Condemns Tribalism, Reveals Obasanjo, MKO Abiola, Others Yorubas Were His Family’s Enemies

Femi Kuti, a Grammy-nominated Afrobeat singer and son of late singer Fela Anikulapo Kuti, has revealed that some of his family’s biggest adversaries are Yoruba.

In a video posted on Instagram Monday, he specifically highlighted former President Olusegun Obasanjo and late business mogul MKO Abiola as prominent rivals of the Kuti family.

He added that his family does not believe in tribalism because they were raised with pan-Africanist values.

“Brothers and sisters, something very important is going on in our lives; ethnic problems. You call it tribalism. Please, do not bring the Anikulapos in your stupidity,” he said.

“We grew up with Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Marcus Garvey, Patrice Lumumba, Mrs Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, and Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

“Pan-Africanism was the order of the day. So, I didn’t grow up being sentimental. I saw good people, bad people. I’ve got great European friends, I’ve got terrible European friends. I’ve got great African friends, I’ve got terrible African friends.

“One of our [the Kuti family’s] greatest enemies as you know are Yoruba people; Obasanjo or Abiola. We are not tribalistic in our family.

Watch him speak below…