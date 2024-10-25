FG Drags Media House, Journalists To Court Over Akpabio’s Impeachment Rumour

The Federal Government has filed a six-count charge against a media house and some journalists for allegedly publishing false information about the impeachment of the Senate President, Godswil Akpabio.

It was gathered that the defendants, had claimed that the Department of State Services laid siege at the National Assembly with a view to effect the impeachment of the Senate President.

Following the purported report, Akpabio debunked it, saying that there is no issue between him and the Assembly.

The defendants include Oke Epia, founder and Executive Director of Order Paper, and other staff members, identified as Tony Okeke Ofodile, Edna Bill Ulaeto, and Elizabeth Atime.

According to the charge, the publication was knowingly false, with the intent to harm the reputations of the DSS and the Senate President.

The charges, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/555/2024, were filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja on October 21 by the Deputy Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, A. A. Yusuf.

The charge reads: “You, Order Paper (Incorporated Trustee), through your agents, on or about the 16th of October 2024 knowingly published false information via your online platform, alleging that the DSS laid siege to the National Assembly over plans to impeach the Senate President, which you knew to be false.”

The defendants are also accused of cyber defamation under Section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes Act, which states: “You, Order Paper (Incorporated Trustee), intentionally published defamatory statements regarding the DSS and the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on your online platform, with the intent to harm their reputations.”

Further charges include defamation under Section 375 of the Criminal Code Act, which claims the publication brought the DSS into public ridicule.

The charge states: “You knowingly published defamatory material on your online platform, accusing the DSS of unlawful actions, thereby injuring their reputation.”

The defendants are also charged with publishing false news with intent to cause public fear under Section 59 of the Criminal Code Act. “You, Order Paper (Incorporated Trustee), published false information on your platform, alleging that the DSS laid siege to the National Assembly with the intent to cause public fear and disturbance.”

The case is yet to be assigned to a judge as of the time of filing the report.