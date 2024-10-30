FG Increases Inmates’Daily Feeding Allowance From N750 To N1,150

As part of efforts to address nutritional challenges within the prison system, the Nigerian Correctional Service has said that the 2025 budget will capture new inmates’ feeding allowance.

The development was disclosed on Tuesday by the Spokesperson for the Nasarawa State NCoS Command, Stephen Abene, to PUNCH.

Mr. Stephen explained that the adjustment aims to align with current economic realities, starting from 2025.

He added that the increase to N1,150 per day from N750 was a FG measure to improve inmate welfare and address nutritional concerns.

Mr. Stephen said: “The government recently approved N1,150 for feeding per inmate from N750, which will be captured in the 2025 budget. This upward review is to meet up with the present economic reality.”