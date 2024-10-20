FG Targets 40,000 Megawatts To Achieve Stable Power Supply, To Make Solar Energy Affordable By 2025



The Federal Government has unveiled an ambitious plan to make solar energy accessible and affordable to all Nigerians by next year.

Mustapha Abdullahi, Director-General/CEO of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, revealed this in an interview with BBC Hausa service.

Abdullahi emphasized that Nigeria requires 40,000 megawatts to achieve stable power supply comparable to developed nations.

Advertisement

He said:”As you know, with the installed capacity of 12,000 megawatts in Nigeria, only 5,000 megawatts get to the people. We need 40,000 megawatts to be able to meet the country’s energy needs and enjoy stable power as obtained in other developed nations.”

The government, Abdullahi explained, has developed a national energy master plan to address the country’s energy challenges

A key component of the plan is establishing a plant to produce solar panels and batteries, making solar power affordable for Nigerians.

READ ALSO: National Blackout As Grid Collapses Third Time In Less Than 30 Days

“We have already unveiled a national energy master plan to address the country’s energy challenges and ensure that all Nigerians have access to power supply.

“We will establish a plant that produces solar panels and batteries for Nigerians to have access to affordable solar power. I am assuring Nigerians that we will achieve this by next year,” Abdullahi assured.

To bridge the gap in the power sector, the government has commenced constructing a Renewable Energy College.

Abdullahi added, “We have commenced the construction of Renewable Energy College where we will offer free education on energy so that we can bridge the gap in the power sector and augment government’s efforts.”

Nigeria’s energy crisis persists, with frequent national grid collapses.

The government’s push for renewable energy sources, particularly solar power, may signal a turning point in addressing the nation’s energy woes.