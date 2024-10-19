Fire Guts Nine Shops, Destroys Properties Worth Millions Of Naira In Kwara Market

At least nine shops have been destroyed, following a fire outbreak in a building, located in the Agbo-Oba Taiwo Oke, Ilorin, Kwara State.

It was gathered that the horrible incident happened on Thursday, along the Onimamayin Street, area of the State.

In a statement on Friday, the Spokesman of the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, said that quick response of its officers saved the building from total destruction.

He said: “Only nine shops were affected by the inferno.

“Unfortunately, a provision store and several industrial sewing machines were lost in the incident.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire was caused by a power surge.”

Meanwhile, the Director of the Fire Service, Prince John Falade Olumuyiwa, expressed sympathy to the victims, praying for the restoration of their losses.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and safety-conscious, ensuring that all electrical appliances are unplugged when not in use.