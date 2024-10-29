Fire Razes Lagos Building, Destroys Properties Worth Millions Of Naira

A building located at Anibaba Road, inward Iyana School in the Iyana Iba area of Lagos State, has been destroyed by fire on Monday.

It was gathered that the inferno erupted in the bungalow, which had 10 rooms and two shops in it.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the items lost to the fire included furniture, electronics, and important documents.

Confirming the incident, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, stated that there were no casualties or injuries.

He said: “The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, in response to distress calls via 767 / 112 Toll-Free lines at 0644hrs, activated the Dolphin Response Team from Igando Base.

“On arrival of the Response Team at the incident scene by 0708hrs, LRT discovered a bungalow comprising 10 rooms and two shops, engulfed by fire.

“Preliminary investigations by the Dolphin Response Team are ongoing and the cause of the fire is yet to be revealed as of the time of writing this report.

“But fortunately, no casualties or deaths were recorded, although household properties worth millions were lost to the inferno.”