FirstBank enhances supplier’s platform, assures uninterrupted banking services

Lagos, Nigeria – October 24, 2024 – We wish to address a misleading report circulating in the media regarding a system upgrade at FirstBank.

The message which was incorrectly interpreted and reported was sent to, and intended for our vendors only and focused on transitioning from our current I-Supplier Platform (our automated platform that connects us to suppliers) to a new Cloud-based Supplier Platform (worldclass platform for managing suppliers), to enable additional capabilities and benefits for our vendors.

Please be informed that no system upgrade is currently underway, and all our customer applications are fully operational. We are not experiencing disruption to our services, and our banking systems, customer transactions, channels, etc, will not be affected by the enhanced supplier platform.

Rest assured that our commitment to seamless service delivery remains unwavering as you continue to enjoy uninterrupted access to our services.