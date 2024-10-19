Five Arrested As Okada Riders Attack, Kill Policeman In Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested five commercial motorcyclists in connection to the death of one of its officers.

It was gathered that the yet to be identified Policeman was killed on Saturday, following an accident that happened between a trailer an Okada Rider, at WEMCO junction, Agege area of the state, which claimed the life of the rider in the process.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that some policemen attempted to evacuate the truck met stiff resistance from the mob who insisted that they must set it on fire.

Confirming the incident, in a statement, the State Police Command’s Spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, said preliminary investigations revealed that it was the rider that ran into the trailer.

The statement reads: “On getting to the scene, the team met a large number of motorcycle riders who have gathered around the place.

“However, the patrol team in the process of evacuating the truck came under attack by the riders who insisted on torching the truck as a result of which one ASP, 46 years old was injured on the head and he died on the spot while the truck driver escaped.

“Five suspects have since been arrested and manhunt for other is on.”