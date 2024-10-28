Five Killed In Adamawa Herder-Farmer Clash

A fresh dispute between farmers and herders in Waltandi, Song Local Government Area, Adamawa State, has claimed the lives of five persons, police operatives have confirmed.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Adamawa State Police Command, SP Suleiman Yahaya established that the conflict, which began in Kukta on Saturday and continued into Sunday morning, also resulted in the burning of numerous houses.

He stated that the Commissioner of Police, CP Morris Dankombo, has deployed command operatives to the scene, and that the situation is currently under control.

Advertisement

He further noted that security troops deployed in the vicinity will ensure that the criminals were apprehended.

READ MORE: Kaduna Police Arrest Three Suspects In Possession Of Illicit Drugs

“The Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Morris, has ordered the Homicide section of the State CID (Criminal Investigation Department) Yola, to embark on a detailed and comprehensive investigation into the alleged herders/farmers clash resulting in the loss of lives and destructions of property which occurred on the 27th of October, 2024.

“This unfortunate event deeply saddens the CP as he acknowledges the profound grief and loss caused by this unfortunate act and reassures the Government and Good people of Song local government that perpetrators would be brought to Justice.”

“The police boss directs officers deployed to bring perpetrators to book immediately,” Nguroje said.

The root cause of the conflicts was grazing area caused by livestock migration during the dry season.