Five officials of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Tuesday, died in an auto crash near Hawan Kibo, along the Jos-Akwanga expressway, Plateau State.

On Tuesday in Abuja, NAF spokesperson Olusola Akinboyewa, in statement, stated that the troops were on their way to a sporting event in Abuja when they collided with an oncoming truck.

He said, “The Nigerian Air Force deeply regrets to announce the loss of five of our gallant personnel who were involved in a tragic road traffic accident on 22 October 2024.

“The unfortunate incident occurred around Hawan Kibo along the Jos-Akwanga Express Road. Our personnel were heading for a sporting event in Abuja when their vehicle was involved in a collision with an oncoming truck.

“Consequently, the statutory administrative protocols applicable in circumstances such as this have been activated by the NAF to provide comfort and support to the bereaved families.

“We appeal to the public to respect the privacy of the victims’ families during this difficult time and to refrain from sharing unverified details. May their souls rest in perfect peace.”