Five Persons Rescued From Abuja Building Collapse – Police

No fewer than five persons have been rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building at Vidaz Estate, within the Sabon Lugbe Extension of Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by Spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had reported that the building, which said to have collapsed on Saturday, reportedly trapped 40 occupants.

Reacting to the incident on Sunday the Command’s Spokesperson, Adeh, revealed that the building had originally been demolished by FCT authorities due to its location.

She added that the structure was compromised a second time due to scavengers tampering with it for scrap metal, which ultimately led to its secondary collapse.

Adeh said: “The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the collapse of a building situated in Vidaz Estate, within the Sabon Lugbe extension, FCT.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the building was previously demolished by the FCT Authorities due to its location in an illegally acquired area.

“The structure was further compromised by scavengers who had been tampering with the remnants for scrap metal, ultimately leading to its secondary collapse.

“A total of five individuals were successfully rescued from the debris, and there were no reported fatalities.