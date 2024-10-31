Five Reportedly Killed After Eating Pepper Soup Made By Jilted Ex-Girlfriend In Edo

No fewer than five young men have been killed after eating pepper soup made by a lady, identified as Peculiar.

It was gathered that the horrible incident was said to have happened in Auchi, Edo State on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the Peculiar, who was trying to get back at her ex-boyfriend for ending their relationship, gave him a plate of poison-laced fish pepper soup.

The boy, unfortunately, ate the meal with four of his friends.

Disclosing the horrible incident via his X page, a social media user, identified as @Khanstillday, said: “A girl attempted to poison her boyfriend by putting poison in pepper soup, but four of his friends ended up eating it with him.

“Tragically, all four friends have now passed away. Yeah, all five of them gone.”

A viral video on social media, showed the lifeless bodies of the five individuals and the meal they all consumed.

Meanwhile, the suspect, has since been arrested by operatives of the Edo State Police.

