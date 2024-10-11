Five Suspects Arrested For Theft, Burglary In Ogun

Five suspects have been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for alleged theft and burglary in Ijebu Ode and the nearby regions.

The suspects are Ogunkoya Victor, also known as Emo, 20, Samuel Sunday Idoko, 39, Tolulope Ilesanmi, 21, Sanusi Daniel, 29, and 32-year-old Emmanuel, popularly known as Ozon.

Omolola Odutola, the Police Public Relations Officer, stated that the offenders specialised in burgling shops and stealing armoured cable lines from transformers.

Advertisement

Odutola, who verified the arrest to DAILY POST on Thursday, stated that it was made in response to a report from burglary victims.

“On October 4, 2024, at approximately 8:30 PM, the police at Igbeba Police Station received information regarding a member of a syndicate involved in burglarizing shops and stealing AMOR cable wires from transformers in Ijebu Ode and surrounding areas.

READ MORE: “We Sell Kidneys Of Kidnap Victims For N25,000” – Suspect Confesses

” This individual, who had been evading capture, was spotted at the Ijebu Ilese Toll Gate. Acting on this information, a team of detectives promptly responded and apprehended the first suspect, Emmanuel M., also known as “Ozon,” a 32-year-old resident of Emurin Ijebu Ode.”

She added that during interrogation, Emmanuel admitted to being a member of the burglary gang and supplied information that led to the arrest of four other individuals.

“These suspects confessed to having burglarized an electronics store owned by Anayo Sunday James at Bobadara Junction, Igbeba Road, Ijebu Ode, on February 20, 2024, as well as stealing AMOR cable wires from transformers on Igbeba Road and other locations in Ijebu Ode,” the Police spokesperson added.

An iron cutter, drilling and cutting machines, hammer, school driver, and iron chisel were among the items found.

Odutola further stated that an investigation is ongoing to catch other members of the group and recover additional stolen items.