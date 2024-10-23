“Forgiveness Isn’t Memory Loss!” – Apostle Suleman Responds To Halima Abubakar’s Apology

Nigerian clergyman Apostle Johnson Suleman, founder of Omega Fire Ministries, has broken his silence following actress Halima Abubakar’s heartfelt apology for defaming him and harming his ministry and family.

Abubakar had earlier issued a public apology, retracting her false allegations and seeking forgiveness from Apostle Suleman.

She expressed deep regret for tarnishing his image and damaging his reputation.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Apostle Suleman acknowledged Abubakar’s apology but made it clear that forgiveness doesn’t equate to forgetting.

“You all stop calling my phone..

Forgiveness is not memory loss!..

Status quo maintained!…

AJS.” he stated.

The drama between Abubakar and Suleman began in 2022 when Abubakar claimed she had an affair with Suleman, who allegedly proposed to her seven times.

However, Abubakar later became bedridden following an altercation with him, and her family called out Suleman to stay away from her.

Suleman had filed a suit against Abubakar, demanding N1 billion in damages, and the High Court ordered her to pay N10 million in damages and retract her defamatory statements.

